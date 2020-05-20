COCKE COUNTY—Latest data from the TN Department of Health shows the state has 18,532 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
That number is up by 154 compared to the last numbers reported by the department.
A total of 309 deaths have occurred, which is up by four from last reports.
Over 354,000 citizens have now been tested for the virus.
The number of individuals that have recovered from the virus totals 11,783.
In Cocke County the total number of cases remains at 20.
There are just three active cases at this time.
The number of tests performed on county residents stands at 829.
Numbers in surrounding counties have remained stagnant for a few days as well, with the only increase in cases coming from Sevier County.
They are reporting 68 total cases, but only three of those are currently active. They have also had two COVID-19 related deaths.
Greene County’s numbers have also improved as they only have two active cases out of the total of 46. They too have reported two deaths from the virus.
Hamblen County currently has the most active cases with six, and they have reported a total of 24. Hamblen has also had two deaths from the virus.
Numbers across the country continue to increase as the total number of cases has risen to more than 1.57 million.
More than 92,000 deaths have been reported nationwide.
The global number of COVID-19 cases is rapidly approaching the 5 million mark.
A total of 324,240 deaths have been reported around the world.
