COCKE COUNTY—Five new COVID cases were reported across the county on April 29, bringing the county’s total case count to 4,479.
Only 29 new cases have been reported in the last seven days, and the county is reporting 49 active cases.
No fatalities have been reported this month; the county-wide fatality count remains at 98.
Cocke County has administered 21,879 doses of the vaccine. A total of 34.42% of the county’s population has received at least one dose and 28.18% are fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their percent population to receive at least one dose and percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 13,295/158 (30.22%/21.56%)
Hamblen: 8,573/90 (27.04%/20.66%)
Greene: 7,822/94 (31.53%/24.43%)
Jefferson: 6,150/84 (34.13%/25.53%)
The Tennessee Health Department reported 1,092 new cases on April 29. As of that date, there have been 846,472 total reported cases across the state. Of those, 821,689 are listed as inactive/recovered.
Seventeen new fatalities were reported on April 29, bringing the statewide total to 12,188 Tennessean fatalities.
Approximately 12,600 cases are still active across the state.
Tennessee has administered over four million doses of the vaccine to about 2.4 million people.
A total of 34.8% of the population has received at least one dose and 25.5% are fully vaccinated.
The CDC reported 60,081 new cases on April 29, bringing the total to 32.1 million cases nationwide.
There were 812 new deaths were reported, bringing the total number of American lives lost to 572,190.
The U.S. has administered 240 million doses of the vaccine to about 145 million people, including 82.3% of the population age 65 and older. In total, 43.6% of all Americans have received at least one dose and 30.5% are fully vaccinated, including 68.8% of the population age 65 and older.
