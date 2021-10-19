COCKE COUNTY—Only three new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county on October 18, which lifted the county’s all-time total to 7,290 cases. So far, 104 of those cases were fatal, and 6,967 are listed as inactive/recovered, leaving 219 active cases in the county.
Over the last seven days, the county has administered 60.3 COVID tests per day with a positive rate of 12.8%. In that time, there have been 108 new cases reported.
A total of 180 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the county over the last seven days. Now 49.6% of the county’s population has received at least one dose, and 45.2% of the county is fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 19,815/456 (51.35%/45.07%)
Hamblen: 12,906/218 (42.03%/38.28%)
Greene: 13,414/474 (45.56%/41.90%)
Jefferson: 9,811/219 (52.44%/47.28%)
The CDC reported 139 new COVID cases in the state of Tennessee on October 18. There have been 9,361 new cases reported for the state in the last seven days. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been a total of 1.26 million cases reported to the CDC in Tennessee.
Nearly 90 COVID-related fatalities have been reported in the state over the last seven days, bringing the total to 15,880 Tennesseans lost to COVID-19.
Across the nation, there were 16,989 new COVID-19 cases reported on October 18. As of now, there have been 44.9 million COVID-19 cases reported to the CDC across the nation.
There have been a total of 408 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered across the nation, reaching 66% of the nation’s population and 77% of Americans 12 years or older. Just over 57% of all Americans are fully vaccinated, including two-thirds of the population age 12 and older.
