COCKE COUNTY—The second COVID-19 related death has been reported in Cocke County according to data provided by the TN Department of Health.
As with all cases, the identity of the individual is kept confidential. This news comes as Cocke County climbed to 421 total cases on Wednesday.
The number of active cases sits at 179.
An additional 1,657 cases were confirmed across the state on Wednesday. That brings the total number of cases to 114,098.
Including the death in Cocke County, 26 others were also reported.
The COVID-19 death toll in Tennessee has increased to 1,144.
