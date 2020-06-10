COCKE COUNTY—A new case of COVID-19 was recently confirmed in Cocke County bringing the total number of cases to 22.
Only two of those cases are currently active according to data provided by the TN Department of Health.
There have been 1,352 tests performed on county residents as of Wednesday, June 10.
An additional 294 cases have been confirmed across the state bringing the total number to 27,869.
Over 400 cases were recently reported as recovered, which brings the total to 18,516.
More than 528,000 have now been tested for COVID-19 across the state.
Numbers have increased across the state especially in areas live Sevier County.
Sevier has 178 confirmed cases of the virus, of which 81 are currently active.
Hamblen County has seen a steady increase as well. They now have 63 cases of the virus. Twenty-four of those cases are currently active.
Greene County has remained at 52 cases for several days. Three of those cases are active at this time.
Close to 2.03 million cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed across the U.S.
The death toll now exceeds 114,000.
More than 7 million cases have been confirmed worldwide. A total of 404,396 people have now died from the virus globally.
