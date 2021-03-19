COCKE COUNTY—Cocke County reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on March 19.
The county’s total case count now stands at 4,234.
No new deaths have been reported, meaning the county fatality total still stands at 96.
A total of 3,978 cases are listed as inactive/recovered, leaving 160 active cases in the county.
In the last seven days, Cocke County has conducted an average of 43.71 tests per day with an average positive rate of 12.4 %.
Approximately 11,300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Cocke County. 21.42% of the county population had received at least one dose and 10.48% are fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their percent population to receive at least one dose and percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 12,401/253 (16.30%/8.61%)
Hamblen: 8,180/105 (16.36%/8.76%)
Greene: 7,368/65 (21.00%/13.06%)
Jefferson: 5,814/108 (19.73%/10.20%)
Tennessee reported 1,997 new cases on March 19, bringing the state total to 798,621 confirmed cases.
Eight new fatalities were reported. As of March 19, 11,709 Tennesseans had lost their lives to COVID-19.
More than 1,150 new recoveries were reported, bringing that total to 773,817 and indicating an overall drop in active cases statewide.
As of Friday, there are an estimated 13,095 active cases in the state.
Tennessee has administered over 2 million doses of the vaccine. A total of 18.18% of the state’s population has received at least one dose, and 10.66% are fully vaccinated.
The CDC reported 60,859 new cases across the nation on March 18. The national case total has reached 29.7 million.
More than 1,550 new deaths were reported, meaning over 540,000 American lives have been lost to COVID since March of 2020.
There have been almost 116 million doses of the vaccine administered in the U.S.
Just over 22.7% of the population has received a single dose and 12.3% of the population is fully vaccinated.
