COCKE COUNTY—The number of active COVID-19 cases in Cocke County remains at three according to data provided by the TN Department of Health.
A total of 26 cases have been confirmed since the outbreak of the virus.
More than 1,500 residents have been tested for the virus to this point.
Numbers across the state continue to increase as an additional 728 cases were confirmed on Monday, June 15.
The total number of cases across the state now sits at 31,160.
Eight more deaths have been reported since the last report. The total number of deaths statewide now exceeds 480.
The total number tested across the state is now at 629,769. There have been more than 20,000 recoveries from COVID-19.
Sevier County has become one of the hardest hit areas in the region over the past few weeks.
The total number of cases in Sevier is at 248. Active cases in that county are now at 118.
Hamblen County remains at 75 cases with 20 cases currently active.
Greene County has increased by one, and now has a total of 53. Only two of those cases are active at this time.
Jefferson County has added three more cases bringing their total to 45. Twelve of those cases are active.
More than 2.14 million cases have been confirmed across the country. Over 117,000 deaths have now been reported due to COVID-19.
Globally there have been more than 7.69 million cases. The COVID-19 death toll now exceeds 427,000.
