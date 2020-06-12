COCKE COUNTY—The number of COVID-19 cases in Cocke County have increased steadily this week.
Data provided by the TN Department of Health show the county has a total of 26 confirmed cases of the virus.
Recoveries from the virus are happening just as quickly, as only three cases in the county are considered active at this time.
More than 1,500 people have now been tested for COVID-19 in the community.
Cases in our area are growing as well, and Sevier County has seen the greatest impact in recent weeks.
They have a total of 206 COVID-19 cases. At this time, 96 of those cases are active.
Hamblen County has been hit just as hard over the past week.
There are 75 total cases in that county with 25 of those being active.
Greene County recently confirmed case number 53. Two of those cases are active at this time.
Jefferson County currently has 42 confirmed cases, of which 10 are currently active.
The total number of cases in Tennessee sits at 29,126.
The number of total deaths have risen to 468.
Over 19,000 have now reported as recovered from the virus statewide.
