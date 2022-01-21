COCKE COUNTY—According to the CDC, there were 551 new COVID cases reported in the seven days prior to January 19. In that window, there were 11 hospitalizations and 10 COVID-related fatalities. Just less than 52.5% of the county’s population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 47.7% are fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their new COVID cases and hospitalizations for the week, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 1,597/5 (54.64%/48.57%)
Hamblen: 1,264/20 (45.45%/40.99%)
Greene: 1,070/23 (48.57%/44.31%)
Jefferson: 861/10 (56.65%/50.28%)
Across the state, there were 112,725 new cases reported in the last seven days, along with 589 new fatalities. Total cases for the state have risen to 1.69 million, and fatalities have risen to 21,824.
The state’s vaccination rates stands at 58.7% with at least one dose and 51.9% fully vaccinated. Over 1.3 million Tennesseans have received a booster shot.
Nationwide, there were 768,190 new COVID cases reported on January 20, which pushed the national case total to 68.67 million since the onset of the virus. A total of 2,542 new fatalities were reported for the day, pushing the toll to 856,288 American lives lost to the virus.
According to the CDC, over 80% of eligible Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 67% are fully vaccinated.
