COCKE COUNTY—Two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Cocke County Thursday afternoon, which brings the county’s total number of deaths to 34.
Forty-three new COVID cases were also reported, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 2,276.
There were 403 active COVID cases in the county as of Thursday.
Seventy-two individuals have been hospitalized due to their virus symptoms so far.
More than 1,830 county residents are now reporting as inactive/recovered from their symptoms.
Over the last seven days, the county has averaged 200.1 test per day.
During that time there has been an average of positive percentage of 22.1.
Active cases increased across the state on Friday as Tennessee saw a single
day increase of 8,945.
More than 500,000 Tennesseans have now tested positive for COVID-19.
Over 170 deaths were reported across the state, which brings Tennessee’s total to 5,845.
Inactive cases increased by 6,881, bringing the total number to 418,724.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 7,146/1,219
Hamblen: 4,873/770
Greene: 4,547/837
Jefferson: 3,166/486
More than 17.3 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 311,000.
Globally the numbers continue to rise as more than 75.2 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 1.67 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries now exceed 40 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.