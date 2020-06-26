COCKE COUNTY—COVID-19 cases took a sharp jump in recent days as more than 10 new cases were confirmed.
A total of 15 cases are currently active in the county. The total number of cases for the county is now at 42.
Numbers in surrounding counties have continued to increase as well.
Sevier and Hamblen counties are considered hot spots.
Sevier has a new total of 536 cases of COVID-19. Close to 250 of those cases are active at this time.
Hamblen has a total of 170 cases with nearly 80 of those being active.
Greene County has also increased in recent days. They now have a total of 68 cases. Fifteen of those are currently active.
A total of 85 cases have been confirmed in Jefferson County. More than 35 of those cases are active.
The state now has 39,444 confirmed cases as of Friday, June 26.
A total of 577 deaths have occurred due to COVID-19.
Almost 742,000 tests have been performed across the state.
The U.S. is closing in on 2.5 million cases nationwide. More than 126,000 deaths have occurred in the U.S. alone.
More than 9.6 million cases have been confirmed around the globe.
Close to 490,000 deaths have occurred worldwide.
