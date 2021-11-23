COCKE COUNTY—Only three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cocke County on November 22. In the past seven days, there have been 44 new cases reported in the county, up marginally from the 40 cases reported in the seven days prior.
Over those seven days, the county has averaged 34 COVID tests per day, with a 7.1% positive rate.
There have been 109 COVID-related fatalities in the county and 150 hospitalizations.
As of November 22, there were 75 active COVID cases reported in the county.
Cocke County is up to 50.5% vaccine series initiation with 45.9% of the county’s population fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 20,492/224 (52.38%/46.30%)
Hamblen: 13,238/113 (43.24%/39.26%)
Greene: 14,130/207 (46.67%/42.78%)
Jefferson: 10,108/97 (53.72%/48.09%)
In the last seven days, there have been 7,092 new COVID cases across the state of Tennessee. Those cases push Tennessee over 1.3 million since the outbreak of the virus, equating to nearly one reported case for every five Tennesseans.
There have been 150 fatalities reported over those seven days, pushing the toll to 16,829 lives lost to the virus in Tennessee.
As of November 22, there have been 7.8 million doses of the vaccine distributed to 3.8 million Tennesseans. A total of 687,895 residents have received a booster shot.
Numbers show that 55.5% of the state’s population has received at least one shot, and 49.2% are fully vaccinated.
Across the nation, the CDC reported 29,286 new COVID cases on November 22. Those cases bring the national total to 47.65 million cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
More than 90 new fatalities were reported in the nation on November 22, pushing the toll to 770,890 American lives lost.
Nearly three-fourths of all eligible Americans have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine, including 99.9% of Americans 65 years or older. Data shows that 63% of all eligible Americans are fully vaccinated.
