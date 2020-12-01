COCKE COUNTY—Thirty new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cocke County on Monday, which brings the county’s new total to 1,653.
There are currently 150 active cases in the county.
Inactive/recovered cases are also on the rise as 1,468 individuals have recovered from the virus.
There have been 30 deaths in Cocke County from COVID related illnesses.
A total of 66 individuals have been hospitalized since the onset of the virus.
Over the last seven days, the county has averaged 98.86 tests per day. Over that same time frame 14.5% of individuals tested positive for the virus.
Tennessee’s total case count increased on Monday by 7,975. The new case count for the state stands at 374,493.
Inactive/recovered cases increased as well by 2,717. More than 328,700 Tennesseans have now recovered from COVID-19.
Forty-eight deaths were reported Monday bringing the state’s total to 4,602.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 5,121/720
Hamblen: 3,607/467
Greene: 3,248/414
Jefferson: 2,365/330
More than 13.6 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 268,000.
Globally, the numbers continue to rise as more than 63.2 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 1.47 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries now exceed 40.5 million.
