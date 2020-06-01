COCKE COUNTY—COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Tennessee as an additional 548 cases have been reported.
The total number of cases sits at 23,554. Three more deaths have also occurred due to the virus, bringing the new total to 367.
More than 12,516 tests were recently performed on residents of Tennessee, which brings the new total of tests to 448,493.
Cocke County has seen no increase in its number of cases for several days.
The total remains at 20 with only one of those being active at this time. Over 1,020 tests have been given to citizens of the county.
Surrounding counties have not been as lucky as their numbers have increased in recent days.
Sevier County has increased their total number of cases to 87. Sixteen of those cases are currently active.
Greene County has reported three additional cases, which brings their total to 52. Their number of active cases totals six.
Hamblen County has seen a spike in their numbers as several additional cases have been confirmed. Their new total is 42, of which 16 are currently active.
The total number of cases across the country has jumped to more than 1.8 million.
A total of 106,004 have now died from the virus.
Global numbers continue to rise as well as the total number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 6.2 million.
More than 372,000 have succumb to the virus worldwide.
