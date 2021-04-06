COCKE COUNTY—On April 5, there were no new COVID-19 cases reported in Cocke County. Only 33 new cases have been reported over the last seven days.
The case total for the county stands at 4,370.
The county currently has 66 active cases, down significantly over the weekend.
A total of 98 fatalities have been reported, and 113 hospitalizations since the virus first hit the county in March of 2020.
Currently, more than 4,200 cases are listed as inactive/recovered.
Cocke County has administered 16,328 doses of the vaccine. Almost 30% of the population has received at least one dose and 17.02% are fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their percent population to receive at least one dose and percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 12,917/196 (23.52%/12.42%)
Hamblen: 8,387/76 (22.50%/13.58%)
Greene: 7,589/131 (27.62%/17.11%)
Jefferson: 5,971/63 (27.53%/15.96%)
Tennessee reported 523 new cases on April 5, bringing the statewide total to 817,022. Seven new fatalities were reported.
A total of 11,929 Tennessean lives have been lost to the virus.
Monday saw 759 new recoveries reported, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 792,086.
There are an estimated 13,007 active cases across the state as of April 5.
There have been a total of 2.9 million vaccine doses administered across the state to 1.9 million people.
Just over 23% of the population has received at least one dose and about 16% are fully vaccinated.
The CDC reported 40,601 new cases on April 4, bringing the national total to 30,532,965 cases. More than 380 new deaths were reported, and there have now been 554,064 reported COVID-related deaths across the nation.
Over 167 million doses of the vaccine have been administered to 107 million people. A total of 32.4% of the population has received at least one dose, and 18.8% are fully vaccinated.
