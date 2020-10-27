COCKE COUNTY—COVID-19 cases in Cocke County have increased drastically over the past week.
The total number of cases increased to 1,080 on Monday. There have been 51 residents hospitalized with COVID-19 related symptoms since April of this year.
COVID-19 related deaths increased to 14 over the weekend.
Twenty-two new cases were confirmed on Monday. There are currently 201 active cases in the county.
TN Department of Health data shows that daily reported cases recently spiked.
This has been the sharpest increase since the state started tracking data in mid April.
The second largest daily increase came in late August.
State data shows the hardest hit age groups in Cocke County are individuals 21-30 and 31-40.
Cases across the state increased by 2,279 on Monday. That brings the total number of cases in Tennessee to 249,866.
Inactive/recovered cases also increased by 1,163. The new inactive/recovered count stands at 219,230.
Thirty-two deaths were reported on Monday. More than 3,100 Tennesseans have now died from COVID-19 related illnesses.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 3,364/322
Hamblen: 2,475/213
Greene: 1,812/353
Jefferson: 1,564/155
More than 8.78 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 226,000.
Globally, the numbers continue to rise as more than 43.4 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 1.16 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries now exceed 29.1 million.
