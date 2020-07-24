COCKE COUNTY—Twenty new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Cocke County over the past two days.
The new cases brings the county’s total number to 258.
A total of 117 cases are currently active.
More and more residents are being tested for the virus each day.
Over 3,400 citizens of Cocke County have now been tested.
With cases on the rise, County Mayor Crystal Ottinger is offering free masks.
Masks can be picked up at the mayor’s office in the Courthouse Annex. There is a limited number of masks available to those who do not have access to protective equipment.
An additional 2,091 cases were confirmed across the state on Friday, July 24.
More than 89,000 residents of Tennessee have now tested positive for COVID-19.
Thirteen additional deaths were also reported on Friday. That brings the state’s new total to 938.
Cases in many of the hot spots in the area continue to increase.
Sevier County has more than 1,300 total cases. There are 417 active cases in Sevier.
Hamblen County, which received a hot spot designation just recently, has seen an increase in their total number of cases to 827.
Over 300 of their cases are active at this time.
Greene County has seen an increase of 11 cases, which brings their total to 248. Greene’s number of active cases stands at 130.
Jefferson County recently saw a drastic increase in cases over the last week. As of Friday, Jefferson has 330 total cases of COVID-19.
More than 140 of those cases are currently active.
The number of virus cases in the U.S. has jumped to more than 4 million.
The number of deaths have not increased as drastically, but more than 147,000 have now died from the virus across the nation.
Globally the number of cases has surpassed 15.5 million.
More than 634,000 lives have been lost due to the virus worldwide.
