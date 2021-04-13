COCKE COUNTY—In the past week, active COVID-19 cases in the county have dropped to 48 as of April 12. As vaccination rates push past 20% fully vaccinated, new cases are trending down with only five new cases reported on Monday.
The seven-day average for new cases as of April 12 was five per day with only 10 new cases reported in the last three days.
In the last seven days, Cocke County has conducted an average of 49.71 tests per day, of which only 5.5% were positive.
The total case count for the county stands at 4,405.
No new fatalities have been reported in the past week, leaving 98 total COVID-related deaths across the county.
A total of 114 cases have resulted in hospitalization.
Currently there are 4,259 cases listed as inactive/recovered.
The county has administered 18,071 doses of the COVID vaccine, with 31.69% of the population receiving at least one dose and 20.34% being fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their percent population to receive at least one dose and percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 13,032/178 (26.23%/14.70%)
Hamblen: 8,435/82 (24.45%/15.66%)
Greene: 7,675/147 (29.31%/18.66%)
Jefferson: 6,026/78 (30.60%/18.48%)
Tennessee reported 640 new cases on April 12.
A total of 824,914 cases have been reported across the state.
Only 3 fatalities were reported across the state Monday, bringing the total number of lives lost to 12,015 statewide.
Currently there are 799,612 cases listed as inactive/recovered, leaving about 13,300 active cases across the state.
There have been about 3.3 million doses of the vaccine administered across the state to 2.1 million people. A total of 30.7% of the state has received at least one dose, and 18.7% are fully vaccinated.
The CDC reported 49,409 new cases on April 11, bringing the nationwide total to 31,015,033 reported cases.
Close to 330 new deaths were reported, meaning 559,172 lives have now been lost to the virus across the nation.
Almost 190 million vaccine doses have been administered to 120 million people in the US. At this time, 36.4% of Americans have received at least one dose, and 22.3% are fully vaccinated. More importantly, 78.9% of Americans 65 or older have received their first dose and 62% are fully vaccinated.
