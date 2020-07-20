COCKE COUNTY—COVID-19 cases in Cocke County continue to rise as recent data shows there are currently 102 active cases of the virus in the county.
A total of 217 individuals have tested positive for the virus since the first reported case in March.
Close to 3,200 residents of the county have been tested for COVID-19. The first virus related death was reported last week.
The total number of cases across the state is moving towards 80,000, as 1,639 cases were confirmed on Monday, July 20.
Four additional deaths were reported as well, which bring the state’s total to 847.
More than 1.2 million Tennesseans have received a COVID-19 test.
The number of hospitalizations across the state due to the virus is at 3,712.
Active cases in hot spots like Sevier County continue to increase, but so do the number of recoveries.
Sevier has reported more than 1,100 total cases of the virus. As on Monday, only 329 of those were active.
Hamblen County continues an upward trend in cases as their new number is 660.
A total of 233 of those are active at this time.
Greene County has a total of 223 cases since their first reported case. Just over 100 of those cases are active.
Jefferson County has seen a recent spike in cases. The new total in that county is 264. The number of active cases in Jefferson County is 113.
An additional 63,591 cases were reported in the U.S. on Monday. That brings the country’s new total to more than 3.83 million cases.
More than 143,000 have died from COVID-19 across the country.
The worldwide case count has increased to more than 14.5 million cases.
Over 606,000 people have now lost their lives from COVID-19 across the world.
