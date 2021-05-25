COCKE COUNTY—As of May 24, the county is reporting fewer than 20 active cases of COVID-19. Only 11 new cases have been reported in the last seven days, and none were reported on May 24.
In total, Cocke County has reported 4,534 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and 4,415 of those cases are listed as inactive/recovered.
One hundred of the remaining 119 cases were fatal, leaving only 19 active cases in the county.
More than 24,450 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Cocke County.
A total of 36.94% of the county’s population has received at least one dose, and 32.70% are fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their percent population to receive at least one dose and percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 13,480/49 (34.11%/28.35%)
Hamblen: 8,636/22 (29.63%/25.55%)
Greene: 7,954/41 (33.81%/29.46%)
Jefferson: 6,275/35 (37.23%/32.26%)
Tennessee reported 261 new cases on May 23, bringing the statewide case count to 860,966.
Over 470 new recoveries were reported, continuing the downward trend of active cases across the state.
Six new fatalities were reported, meaning 12,393 lives have been lost to the virus across the state.
Currently, it is estimated that there are fewer than 6,000 active cases in Tennessee. That number is down more than half since the beginning of the month.
Over 4.7 million vaccine doses have been administered to over 2.6 million Tennesseans.
Nearly 39% of all Tennesseans have received at least one dose and 32.6% are fully vaccinated.
The CDC reported just over 13,000 new cases across the nation on May 24.
That pushes the all-time case total even closer to 33 million since last March.
A total of 220 new deaths were reported, and the American death count currently stands at 587,342.
The U.S. has administered almost 287 million doses of the vaccine to just under 164 million Americans.
Over 60% of adults in America have received at least one dose and about 50% are fully vaccinated, including 74% of the population over the age of 65.
