COCKE COUNTY—The CDC reported a Case Rate per 100,000 Population of 38.88 for Cocke County as of April 14. Those numbers are up from one week ago, but the county is still considered a Low COVID-19 Community Level. Only one new hospital admission was reported in the past week, and only 0.3% of inpatient beds are being utilized by COVID-19 patients in the county.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), county vaccination rates stand at 52.09% series initiation and 47.29% full vaccination, both up about half a percent from last week.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their Case Rate per 100,000 population, new hospitalizations per 100,000 population, and percent of beds used by COVID-19 patients as reported by the CDC, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated as reported by the TDH:
Sevier: 20.36/1.4/0.9% (54.08%/47.95%)
Hamblen: 10.78/0.7/1.8% (50.16%/45.35%)
Greene: 7.24/1/0.3% (50.79%/46.43%)
Jefferson: 5.51/0.7/1.8% (56.29%/49.86%)
Across the state, CDC reports a 7-day case rate of 30.5 for Tennessee, with 3.3 COVID-related fatalities per day in the same period. The CDC reports 26,103 total COVID-19 deaths in the state from 2.02 million COVID cases.
TDH reports 60.2% series initiation for the COVID vaccine in the state, with 53.2% of the population fully vaccinated. Approximately 21% of the population has received their first booster dose.
CDC data shows that 51,237 new COVID cases were reported across the nation on April 14. Those cases push the national total to 80.34 million since March of 2020. A total of 640 new COVID-related fatalities were reported, adding to the 984,744 deaths reported in U.S.
As of April 14, approximately 82.1% of all eligible Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 70% are fully vaccinated.
