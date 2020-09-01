COCKE COUNTY—Active COVID-19 cases in Cocke County continue to fall as 172 individuals have symptoms at this time.
The total number of cases has climbed to above 640. A total of 463 individuals have now recovered from the virus.
The number of deaths in the county remained at 7 as of Monday, August 31.
More than 6,200 county residents have now been tested for COVID-19.
Virus cases across the state increased on Monday as an additional 1,818 cases were confirmed. Tennessee has a total of 154,933 cases.
The total number of deaths increased to 1,754, with seven additional deaths being reported Monday afternoon.
Nearly 117,000 have now recovered from their symptoms across the state.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier County: 2,236/471
Hamblen County: 1,659/325
Greene County: 820/526
Jefferson County: 815/234
Cases across the country increased to more than 6 million on Monday.
A total of 374 new deaths were reported as well, which brings the U.S. total to 183,000.
The worldwide case count has now surpassed 25 million. More than 844,000 individuals have now lost their lives to COVID-19 across the globe.
