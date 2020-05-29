COCKE COUNTY—COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Tennessee as an additional 406 cases were reported on Friday, May 29.
The total number of cases sits at 22,085. Four more deaths have also occurred due to the virus, bringing the new total to 360.
More than 5,900 tests were recently performed on residents of Tennessee, which brings the new total of tests to 421,967.
Luckily, Cocke County has seen no increase in its number of cases for several days.
The total remains at 20 with only two of those being active at this time. Over 980 test have been given to citizens of the county.
Surrounding counties have not been as lucky as their numbers have increased in recent days.
Sevier County has increased their total number of cases to 80. Thirteen of those cases are currently active.
Greene County has reported an additional case, which brings their total to 49. Their number of active cases totals five.
Hamblen County has seen a spike in their numbers as four additional cases have been confirmed. Their new total is 34, of which 11 are currently active.
The total number of cases across the country has jumped to more than 1.77 million.
A total of 103,460 have now died from the virus.
Global numbers continue to rise as well as the total number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 5.86 million.
More than 362,000 have succumb to the virus.
