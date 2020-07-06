COCKE COUNTY—Updated information from the TN Department of Health shows there are four new COVID-19 cases in our county.
The total number of cases has increased to 94.
There are currently 53 active COVID-19 cases in Cocke County.
More than 2,400 residents have now been tested for the virus.
Numbers across the state continue to increase as an additional 724 cases were confirmed on Monday, July 6.
Seven more deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s total to 653.
The number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 stands at 2,897. Over 31,000 of the confirmed cases across the state are now reporting as recovered from the virus.
A total of 904,237 tests have been administered.
Surrounding counties like Sevier have also seen a steady increase as they have surpassed the hotspot label.
More than 800 total cases of Coronavirus have bee confirmed in Sevier County.
A total of 371 of those cases are active at this time.
Nearly 10,000 tests have been performed on residents of that county.
Luckily they have only reported three deaths from the virus.
Numbers in Hamblen County continue to surge as they now have 343 total cases.
Their new active county now sits at 180 cases. Hamblen has reported four deaths from COVID-19.
Greene County just recently surpassed the 100 mark as they have confirmed 114 total cases.
Close to 40 of those cases are currently active. Just two of the total cases in Greene County have resulted in deaths.
Jefferson County, like many others, continues to see double-digit increases in cases.
They now have 137 total cases, with 73 of those being active at this time.
More than 2.93 million cases have been confirmed in the U.S. alone.
The death toll now exceeds 132,000.
Globally the case county continues to increase as more than 11.5 million cases have bee confirmed.
The number of deaths worldwide is over 535,000.
