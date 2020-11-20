COCKE COUNTY—A total of nine new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Cocke County on Friday.
Active cases have decreased to 163. The county has a total case count of 1,497.
Inactive/recovered cases increased over the week as more people have recovered from their symptoms. More than 1,300 residents are reporting as inactive or recovered.
A total of 65 individuals have been hospitalized since the onset of the virus.
Over the last seven days, Cocke County has averaged 111.1 tests per day. During that same time frame, the average positive percentage was 15.3%.
State data shows case rates continue to be higher in individuals age 21-30. The 31-40 age range is the second hardest hit based on positive cases.
There were 3,444 confirmed cases reported across the state on Friday. More than 331,500 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 thus far.
Seventy-four deaths were reported, which brings the state’s total to 4,202.
Inactive/recovered cases statewide have increased as well.
Over 4,123 newly recovered cases were reported Friday.
The new number of inactive cases for the state now stands at 287,908.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 4,419/506
Hamblen: 3,163/375
Greene: 2,715/357
Jefferson: 2,057/274
More than 11.8 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 252,000.
Globally, the numbers continue to rise as more than 55.6 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 1.34 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries now exceed 35.8 million.
