COCKE COUNTY—The sixth COVID-19 related death in Cocke County was reported on Friday according to data released by the TN Department of Health.
The news comes as the total number of cases in the county has increased to 588.
Active cases have decreased to 193.
More than 5,600 county residents have now been tested for COVID-19.
An additional 1,669 case were confirmed across the state on Friday. That brings the state’s total to 140,844.
A total of 60 other deaths were also reported, which bring the state’s total number to 1,549.
Over 102,000 individuals have now reported as recovered from the virus.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 compared to active cases.
Sevier County: 2,126/522
Greene County: 685/462
Hamblen County: 1,559/324
Jefferson County: 682/193
More than 5.6 million cases of the virus have been confirmed across the country.
The number of deaths has also increased to more than 174,000.
Globally, the virus has infected more than 22 million people.
The worldwide death toll has surpassed more than 792,000.
