COCKE COUNTY—The CDC reported 220 new COVID cases in the county over the past seven days. No new deaths occurred during that time, and only three new hospitalizations were reported.
The county’s case total stands around 11,700, with still 201 COVID-related fatalities reported.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), the county vaccination rates stand at 43,639 total doses administered, with 53.23% of the county having received at least one dose and 48.42% completely vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their new COVID cases and hospitalizations for the week, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 319/11 (55.43%/49.28%)
Hamblen: 179/6 (46.22%/41.78%)
Greene: 314/11 (49.22%/45.00%)
Jefferson: 183/5 (57.48%/51.04%)
Across the state, the CDC reported 701 new COVID cases for March 10, and 4,682 new COVID cases over the past seven days. These cases lift the state’s case total to 2,014,649. A total of 72 COVID-related fatalities were reported in the state for March 10, accounting for over 43% of the 166 new deaths reported over the past seven days.
TDH reports that 59.7% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and 52.8% are fully vaccinated.
49,710 new COVID cases were reported nationwide on March 10, pushing the national case total near 79.25 million cases since March of 2020. For the day, 1,938 new fatalities were reported in the nation, pushing the toll to 961,620 American lives lost to the virus.
The CDC reported that 81.4% of all Americans age five or older have received at least their first COVID shot. A total of 69.3% of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated.
