COCKE COUNTY—One new death brings the total to 90 COVID-19 related fatalities in Cocke County since the beginning of the pandemic.
Total cases in the county are up to 3,905 as of the 14th of the month.
There were 24 new cases reported on the 15th.
There are now 107 active COVID cases in the county, up one from Friday.
Total inactive/recovered numbers are up to 3,708.
There have been 99 hospitalizations in the county.
Over the past seven days, Cocke County has conducted 56.71 COVID-19 tests per day, down about 6 tests per day from Friday’s numbers.
Of those tests, about 11.1 percent were positive, up 4.5 percent from Friday’s numbers.
Statewide data from Monday shows only four new fatalities, bringing the total number of lives lost to 10,937.
The state reported 1,143 new cases on the 15th, bringing the total number of Tennessee COVID cases to 758,561.
That number equates to approximately 11 cases per 100 Tennesseans, or 1 in 9 people.
A total of 1,433 new recoveries were reported, which means the number of statewide active cases fell on the day.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 11,674/368
Hamblen: 7,788/218
Greene: 7,186/151
Jefferson: 5,458/148
The CDC reports 3,317 new fatalities nationwide, which brings the total number of American lives lost to 482,536.
More than 88,000 new cases were reported on Feb. 13. The total number of cases stands at about 27.42 million in the nation.
Nationwide, 52.9 million vaccine doses have been administered, with 38.3 million people having received at least one dose. Of those, over 14 million have received their second dose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.