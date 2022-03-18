COCKE COUNTY—The CDC reported 26 new COVID-19 cases in the county from March 10 to March 16. Those cases push the recently adjusted county total to approximately 11,560 reported cases since the outbreak of the pandemic. Two new hospital admissions were reported over the past seven days as a result of the virus. The CDC reported “fewer than 10 deaths” in that window.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), Cocke County vaccinations are up to 53.26% series initiation with 48.45% fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their new COVID cases and hospitalizations for the week, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 58/4 (55.46%/49.31%)
Hamblen: 20/3 (46.28%/41.82%)
Greene: 40/5 (49.28%/45.04%)
Jefferson: 24/3 (57.53%/51.08%)
The CDC reported 381 new COVID cases in Tennessee on March 17 with 2,613 cases reported in the state over the past seven days. 603 COVID-related deaths were reported in that span of time. The state stands at 2.02 million total cases since March of 2020 with 25,407 reported fatalities.
A total of 9.26 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the state, covering 4.12 million Tennesseans or nearly 60% of the population. About 53% of Tennesseans are fully vaccinated and 20.8% have received their booster dose.
Across the nation, the CDC reported 41,424 new COVID cases on March 17. 1,494 COVID-related deaths were reported for the day. A total of 79.4 million cases have been reported with 966,575 fatalities since the onset of the pandemic.
According to the CDC, nearly 255 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, accounting for 81.6% of all eligible residents. Just over 69% of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.