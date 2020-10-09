COCKE COUNTY—The total number of COVID cases in Cocke County have increased to 843 as of Friday, Oct. 9.
Active COVID cases are also on the rise after several days of falling numbers.
The new active count has increased to 88.
The eleventh virus related death in the county was confirmed earlier this week.
Nearly 8,700 county residents have been tested for COVID.
Inactive/recovered cases are up to 744.
An additional 1,556 cases were confirmed across the state on Friday.
The state’s new total stands at 200,030.
Twenty-seven deaths were reported Friday statewide. More than 2,700 Tennesseans have now lost their lives to COVID-19.
Inactive/recovered cases are also increasing.
An additional 1,661 recoveries have been reported, which brings the state’s total to 191,651.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier County: 2,871/212
Hamblen: 2,134/187
Greene: 1,288/118
Jefferson County: 1,296/153
More than 7.64 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 213,000.
Globally, the numbers continue to rise as more than 36.5 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 1.06 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries now exceed 25.5 million.
