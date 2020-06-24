COCKE COUNTY—One additional COVID-19 case was confirmed in Cocke County on Wednesday bringing the overall total to 32.
There continues to be six active cases as 26 have now reported as recovered.
Nearly 1,800 residents have now been tested for COVID-19.
An additional 932 cases were confirmed across the state, which brings the total number to 37,235.
Fourteen more deaths have occurred as well. A total of 556 individuals across Tennessee have now died from COVID-19.
More than 718,000 tests have been performed across the state.
Surrounding counties have continued to see an increase in cases, and Sevier has been labeled as critical according to the TN Department of Health.
Sevier now has 489 COVID-19 cases. A total of 223 cases are active at this time.
Sevier also recently reported a third death from COVID-19.
Hamblen County has seen a sharp increase in cases as well. Hamblen now has 156 total cases, of which 73 are currently active. They have reported a total of four deaths due to the virus.
Greene County has seen a slight increase now up to a total of 58 cases. Only five of those cases are active.
Jefferson County has seen an increase of nine cases bringing their total to 73. Twenty-five of those are active.
The U.S. is slowly moving towards 2.4 million COVID-19 cases. The country is also closing in on 123,000 deaths.
Globally, more than 9.2 million cases have been confirmed. The global death toll is now in excess of 476,000.
