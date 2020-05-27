COCKE COUNTY—Tennessee now has 21,306 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total has increased by 341 cases.
An additional 10 deaths have also been reported due to the virus. The total number of deaths across the state now exceeds 350.
A total of 409,630 tests have now been administered, as more than 6,000 were performed on Monday alone.
Cocke County has seen no increase in cases for several days as the number of active cases remains at two.
Twenty individuals across the county have tested positive since the inception of the virus.
Over 960 residents of the county have been tested for Coronavirus.
Numbers in surrounding counties have increased in recent days as more testing has occurred.
Sevier County has reported three new cases as their total is now at 75. They have eight active cases at this time.
Greene County has seen a slight increase as their current COVID-19 count is at 48 cases. The number of active cases in that county is at four.
Hamblen County’s numbers have increased by four in recent days as their total number is at 30. Nine of those cases are currently active.
The U.S continues to see numbers increase across the country. The total number of cases in now in excess of 1.75 million.
The number of deaths have increased as well. A total of 100,940 have now died from COVID-19 nationally.
Global numbers are on the rise as more than 5.6 million cases have been confirmed. The worldwide death toll has now surpassed 352,000.
