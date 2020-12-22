COCKE COUNTY—Three new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Cocke County in recent days as the total number of deaths has climbed to 37.
Fifty-five new cases were confirmed on Monday, which brings the county’s total case count to 2,488.
Active cases in the county have increased each day and recently eclipsed the 500 mark. There are currently 513 active cases according to state data.
Inactive/Recovered cases are on the rise as well, as 1,938 individuals have recovered from their symptoms.
Seventy-three county residents have been hospitalized since the onset of the virus.
Over the last seven days, Cocke County has averaged 200 tests per day. During that same time frame the average positive percentage was 23.7%.
Active cases increased across the state on Monday as Tennessee saw a single day increase of 9,891.
More than 529,500 Tennesseans have now tested positive for COVID-19.
Sixty-five deaths were reported across the state, which brings Tennessee’s total to 6,136.
Inactive cases increased by 3,059, bringing the total number to 438,036.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 7,993/1,715
Hamblen: 5,268/979
Greene: 4,970/1,062
Jefferson: 3,435/604
More than 18 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 319,000.
Globally the numbers continue to rise as more than 77.3 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 1.7 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries recently exceeded 43.6 million.
