COCKE COUNTY—The county has experienced another spike in COVID cases over the holidays, with 221 new cases being reported in the last seven days. These cases pushed the county’s total over 8,000 since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-related deaths also took an uptick, with 163 total fatalities being reported to the county’s COVID dashboard.
Nine new cases were reported on December 27, leaving the county with 284 active COVID cases.
In the last seven days, Cocke County has averaged 47 reported COVID tests per day, with an average positive rate of 27.7%.
The county is nearing 40,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine distributed. An estimated 51.4% of the county’s population has received at least one dose, and about 46.6% are fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 21,644/411 (53.77%/47.77%)
Hamblen: 13,867/253 (44.40%/40.28%)
Greene: 15,097/295 (47.87%/43.74%)
Jefferson: 10,696/242 (55.52%/49.50%)
Tennessee has reported 14,016 new COVID cases in the past seven days, pushing the state’s case total near 1.37 million cases.
In that same seven-day period, the state reported 186 new COVID-related fatalities to the CDC. Over 20,000 Tennesseans have lost their lives to the virus since March of last year.
The state dashboard shows that over 8.5 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered to nearly 4 million Tennesseans, including 1.14 million booster shots. Approximately 57.5% of the state’s population has received at least one shot, and 51% are fully vaccinated.
The CDC reports 164,644 new COVID cases across the nation on December 27. Nearly 52.3 million cases have been reported since the outbreak of the pandemic.
A total of 89 new COVID-related fatalities were reported for the day, bringing the toll to 813,792 American lives lost to the virus.
Just over 77% of all eligible Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, including 61.8% who are fully vaccinated.
