COCKE COUNTY—As of Friday, May 8, the state of Tennessee had 14,441 cases of COVID-19.
The number of deaths has increased to 241. Over 240,000 individuals have now been tested for the virus.
Updated numbers for Cocke County shows a total of 17 COVID-19 cases. A total of 15 have now recovered, leaving just two active cases in the county.
Numbers continue to increase in surrounding counties as more businesses open under relaxed guidelines.
Sevier County continues to be the hardest hit with 65 cases. Around 40 of those reported cases have recovered from the virus. The number of deaths in Sevier remains at two.
Greene County is next on the list with a total of 43 COVID-19 cases.
Of those cases, the county is now reporting that 40 have since recovered from their illness, leaving just three active cases. They too have reported two deaths.
Hamblen County, which initially had the fewest cases, is up to 21. A total of 16 have recovered, and two have also died from the virus.
The 21-30 age group continues to be the most impacted with a total of 2,848 cases.
The number of cases in ages 31-70 now totals 7,657.
In the U.S. the total number of COVID-19 cases now exceeds 1.3 millions.
Nearly 77,500 death have been reported.
The worldwide number of COVID-19 cases is close to 4 million, with the number of deaths exceeding 272,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.