COCKE COUNTY—COVID-19 cases in Cocke County climbed on Monday as 43 new cases were confirmed.
There have been 1,815 positive cases of the virus in the county since April of this year.
There are currently 206 active cases in the county.
Inactive/recovered cases are also on the rise as 1,579 individuals have recovered from the virus.
There have been 30 deaths in Cocke County from COVID related illnesses.
A total of 66 individuals have been hospitalized since the onset of the virus.
Tennessee’s total case count increased on Monday by 8,136. The new case count for the state stands at 408,730.
Inactive/recovered cases increased as well by 2,665. More than 362,800 Tennesseans have now recovered from COVID-19.
Sixty-six deaths were reported Monday, which brings the state’s total to 5,009.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 5,579/642
Hamblen: 3,961/492
Greene: 3,574/435
Jefferson: 2,618/347
More than 14.9 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 283,000.
Globally the numbers continue to rise as more than 67.3 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 1.54 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries now exceed 43.2 million.
