COCKE COUNTY—According to the CDC, 523 new COVID cases have been reported in Cocke County in the past seven days. The CDC did not give a specific count for weekly fatalities, but it was fewer than 10.
As of January 22, the county lists 187 total COVID-related fatalities in Cocke County on the Tennessee Department of Health COVID dashboard. The CDC reported 16 new COVID-related hospitalizations in the past seven days.
According to the State, 52.6% of the county has received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and 47.9% are fully vaccinated.
The CDC reported 16,072 new cases across the state on January 27, with 121,005 new cases reported over the last seven days. Those cases bring the state total to 1.81 million cases since the outbreak of the pandemic.
With those cases, 57 new fatalities were reported on the day, joining a total of 488 COVID deaths in the past seven days. As of January 27, 22,312 Tennesseans had lost their lives to COVID-19.
The state reports that just fewer than 9 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered to 4.06 million Tennesseans. A total of 59% of the state’s population has received at least one dose and 52% are fully vaccinated. The state reports 1.36 million Tennesseans have received a booster shot.
Across the United States, the CDC reported over half a million new COVID cases on January 27. National case totals have jumped to over 72 million since the onset of the virus.
There were 2,819 new COVID-related deaths reported on the day, pushing the American toll to 873,957 lives lost to the disease.
Nearly 80% of all eligible Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, including 95% of Americans age 65 or older. Data shows that 67% of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated, and about 27.5% have received a booster dose.
