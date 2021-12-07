COCKE COUNTY—Local COVID cases are trending back upwards, with 90 active cases as of December 6. Three new COVID cases were reported for the day, adding to the 61 new cases over the past seven days.
The number of COVID-related deaths has also increased to 121. There have been 151 hospitalizations reported since the onset of the pandemic. The county has averaged 33.3 COVID tests per day with a 9.9% positivity rate.
More than 38,380 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the county, reaching 50.9% of the population. Over 46% of Cocke County residents are fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 20,916/381 (52.97%/46.87%)
Hamblen: 13,452/193 (43.78%/39.69%)
Greene: 14,514/351 (47.30%/43.19%)
Jefferson: 10,300/175 (54.53%/48.66%)
Tennessee has reported 9,752 new cases to the CDC in the past seven days, pushing the state’s case total over 1.32 million since the outbreak of the virus. In that window, there have been 415 new COVID-related fatalities reported, pushing the toll to 17,399 lives lost to the virus.
As of December 6, there have been 8.1 million doses of the COVID vaccine administered to 3.88 million Tennesseans.
That accounts for 56.4% of all Tennesseans, including 872,287 who have received a booster shot.
The CDC reported 40,105 new COVID cases across the country on December 6. These cases pushed the all-time national total over 49 million cases since since the early stages of the virus in 2019.
A total of 177 new fatalities were reported for the day, bringing the national toll to 785,655 lives lost.
Over 580 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the nation, reaching 236 million Americans or 71% of the population.
Nearly 100% of Americans 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated.
Over a quarter of fully vaccinated Americans over the age of 18 have received a booster shot.
