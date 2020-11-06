COCKE COUNTY—The 20th COVID-19 related death in the county was reported on Friday.
There have been six deaths reported over the last week.
Active cases decreased on Friday, but several new cases were confirmed. Cocke County has a total of 176 active cases at this time.
The total number of COVID cases in the county has increased to 1,251.
A total of 1,055 individuals are reporting as inactive/recovered from their COVID-19 symptoms according to state data.
Fifty-six county residents have been hospitalized since the onset of the virus.
Over the last seven days, Cocke County has averaged 82 tests per day. During that same time frame the average positive percentage was 14%.
Cases across the state increased by 1,373 on Friday. That brings the total number of cases in Tennessee to 273,144.
Inactive/recovered cases also increased by 2,900. The new inactive/recovered count for the state stands at 246,392.
Thirty-two total deaths were reported Friday statewide. More than 3,540 Tennesseans have now died from COVID-19 related illnesses.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 3,690/298
Hamblen: 2,681/200
Greene: 2,156/356
Jefferson: 1,689/126
More than 9.7 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 235,000.
Globally, the numbers continue to rise as more than 49.1 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 1.24 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries now exceed 32.3 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.