COCKE COUNTY—COVID-19 cases in Cocke County continue to increase daily as an additional 10 cases were confirmed on Monday, August 17.
The total number of cases has now surpassed 550. A total of 557 individuals have tested positive for COVID across the county.
Active cases totaled 214 as of Tuesday, August 18.
More than 5,300 residents have now received a COVID-19 test.
Cocke County reported its fifth death from the virus last week.
An additional 1,036 cases were confirmed across Tennessee on Monday.
Over 135,000 cases have been confirmed statewide.
There we also an additional 21 deaths reported Monday.
Those additional deaths bring the state’s total to 1,387.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 compared to active cases.
Sevier County: 2,055/557
Hamblen County: 1,507/372
Greene County: 609/428
Jefferson County: 651/202
Close to 5.5 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country as of Tuesday. More than 170,000 have now died from the virus.
Globally the case number is closing in on 22 million.
More than 773,000 lives have been lost around the world.
