COCKE COUNTY— Since Wednesday, there has been one additional COVID-19 fatality in the county, bringing the total to 91.
Total cases in the county reached 3.932, with 6 new cases reported on the 18th.
Total inactive/recovered cases stand at 3,752, leaving 89 active cases in the county, down from the 107 reported on the 14th.
A total of 101 people have been hospitalized due to the virus.
Over the last seven days, Cocke County has conducted an average 46.86 tests per day. Of those, 13.1 percent were positive.
Current data points to Cocke County technically moving to the White House Task Force’s “Red Zone” with a 7-day lab test positivity result over 10 percent (13.1) and more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the same seven days (115 total, or 319 new cases per 100,000 residents).
The increase in positive test percent comes partially due to a downturn in total tests without the same downturn in positives.
Overall, reported active cases are still on a downward trend.
Statewide fatalities have surpassed 11,000, with 72 new fatalities reported on the 18th.
There were 998 new cases were reported on the Feb. 18, bringing the total confirmed case number to 761,301.
Of those, 731,791 are inactive/recovered, leaving about 18,500 active cases statewide.
More than 2,150 new recoveries were reported for the day, indicating a continued reduction of active cases.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 11,751/301
Hamblen: 7,859/191
Greene: 7,213/132
Jefferson: 5,508/134
Nationally, the CDC reports 69,165 new cases on the Feb. 17, bringing the 7-day average down to 77,385.
A total of 2,601 new deaths were reported for the 17th nationwide.
489,067 total deaths have been reported in the US.
Total nationwide cases stand at approximately 27.67 million cases.
More than 57.7 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.
Over 41 million people have received at least their first dose, 16 million of whom have been fully vaccinated, or around five percent of the population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.