COCKE COUNTY—As of November 15, the county has fallen back down to only 68 active COVID cases, and only two new cases were reported for the day. There have only been 40 new cases reported in the last seven days, and 82 cases across the last 14 days.
Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been 108 COVID-related fatalities in the county and 149 hospitalizations reported to the state.
Just over 50% of county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and 45.8% of the county is fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 20,370/192 (51.97%/46.00%)
Hamblen: 13,165/101 (42.81%/38.97%)
Greene: 13,990/202 (46.31%/42.53%)
Jefferson: 10,034/63 (53.19%/47.71%)
The State of Tennessee had reported 6,349 new COVID cases over the last seven days, bringing the total to just fewer than 1.3 million cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.
A total of 122 COVID-related fatalities have been reported in the state over the last seven days, pushing the total to 16,668 lives lost.
As of November 15, there have been 7.65 million doses of the COVID vaccine administered across the state, reaching 3.77 million Tennesseans.
Reports show that 54.8% of the state has received at least one dose, and 48.8% are fully vaccinated.
The CDC reported 25,919 new cases in the nation on November 15.
As of that day, there have been 46.99 million cases in the nation. 760,266 of those cases have been fatal, including 133 new deaths reported on November 15.
Nearly 80% of all eligible Americans have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine, accounting for 68.4% of the entire nation’s population.
A total of 69% percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.
