COCKE COUNTY—The twelfth COVID-19 related death in Cocke County was reported Friday afternoon according to data provided by the TN Department of Health.
As with all cases, the identity of the individual is kept confidential.
The news comes as the active number of COVID cases in the county has decreased slightly to 83.
As of Friday there were 884 total virus cases in Cocke County.
A total of 789 individuals have now recovered from their COVID related symptoms.
More than 9,100 county residents have been tested for the virus.
An additional 660 cases were confirmed across the state on Friday.
The state’s new total stands at 223,493.
Seven deaths were reported on Friday statewide. More than 2,800 Tennesseans have now lost their lives to COVID-19.
Inactive/recovered cases also increased Friday.
An additional 1,697 recoveries have been reported, which brings the state’s total to 201,831.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 3,054/237
Hamblen: 2,281/212
Greene: 1,444/193
Jefferson: 1,407/161
More than 8.04 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 218,000.
Globally, the numbers continue to rise as more than 39.1 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 1.1 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries now exceed 27 million.
