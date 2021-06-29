COCKE COUNTY—Only two active COVID-19 cases remain in the county as of June 28. Only seven new cases have been reported within the last 14 days. No new deaths or hospitalizations have been reported.
The countywide case total stands at 4,546 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The county’s vaccination rates are still slowly climbing as 26,663 doses have been administered across Cocke County.
As of June 27, just over 39% of the county’s population had received at least one dose, and just over 36% were fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 13,582/37 (37.80%/33.75%)
Hamblen: 8,682/14 (31.78%/29.05%)
Greene: 8,040/22 (36.47%/32.65%)
Jefferson: 6,329/13 (40.37%/36.72%)
The State of Tennessee reported only 100 new COVID cases for June 27, which increases the statewide case total to 866,883.
Only four new fatalities were reported for the day.
Currently there are only an estimated 1,762 active COVID cases across the entire state.
In Tennessee, 5.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 2.8 million individuals.
As of June 27, 41.6% of the state’s population had received at least one dose, and 37% were fully vaccinated.
The CDC reported 4,716 new cases across the nation on June 28.
More than 100 new fatalities were reported as the nationwide toll continues to push over 600,000 lives lost.
381 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to over 179 million Americans.
About 54% of the population has received at least one dose, and 46% are fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.