COCKE COUNTY—Data from the TN Department of Health shows that active COVID-19 cases in the county have increased to 39.
That’s an increase of 16 cases over a week period.
The numbers released on Friday show that a total of 774 county residents have tested positive for the virus.
Recoveries from COVID-19 now sit at 725.
More than 8,100 county residents have now been tested for the virus.
An additional 971 cases were confirmed across the state on Friday. That brings the total number of COVID positive individuals to 198,403.
New recoveries are also on the rise, as 1,385 were added Friday. Total recoveries now exceed 182,000.
Fourteen additional deaths were reported, which brings the state’s total to 2,515.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier County: 2,715/180
Hamblen: 1,999/154
Greene: 1,198/86
Jefferson County: 1,189/111
More than 7.34 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 208,000.
Globally, the numbers continue to rise as more than 34.4 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 1.02 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
