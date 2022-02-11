COCKE COUNTY—According to the CDC, there have been 360 new COVID cases in the county from Feb. 3 through Feb. 9. Those cases push the county total over 10,700 since the onset of the pandemic. Fewer than 10 COVID deaths were reported in that window, along with 6 new hospitalizations.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), about 52.8% of the county has received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and 48.1% are fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their new COVID cases and hospitalizations for the week, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 881/6 (55.12%/49.04%)
Hamblen: 837/16 (45.90%/41.45%)
Greene: 849/30 (48.95%/44.64%)
Jefferson: 748/17 (57.14%/50.68%)
The CDC reports 46,873 new cases in Tennessee over the past seven days, pushing the state’s case total over 1.95 million cases since the start of the pandemic. There were 362 COVID deaths reported in the state over that period, pushing the toll to 23,212 Tennessean lives lost to the virus.
TDH reports over 9.1 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered to a total of 4.08 million Tennesseans. Over 59% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine with 52% fully vaccinated and 20% boosted.
Across the nation, 202,001 new cases were reported for the day of February 10. Over 77 million cases have been reported nationwide since March of 2020.
A total of 2,869 COVID fatalities were reported on the day, pushing the national toll to 910,373.
Vaccine numbers across the country stand at about 545 million doses administered. Over 80% of all eligible Americans have received at least one dose, and 68% are fully vaccinated.
