COCKE COUNTY—The 32nd COVID-19 death in the county was confirmed over the weekend as active cases have exploded in recent days.
According to state data, Cocke County has 361 active cases as of Monday, December 14.
The total number of COVID cases have increased to 2,098.
Inactive/recovered cases have also increased to more than 1,700.
Active cases increased across the state on Monday as Tennessee saw a single day increase of 10,319.
More than 464,624 Tennesseans have now tested positive for COVID-19.
Seventy-nine deaths were reported across the state, which brings Tennessee’s total to 5,541.
Inactive cases increased by 3,256, bringing the total number to 394,147.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 6,549/1,153
Hamblen: 4,556/792
Greene: 4,173/742
Jefferson: 2,970/470
More than 16.5 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 300,000.
Globally the numbers continue to rise as more than 72.8 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 1.62 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries now exceed 47.6 million.
