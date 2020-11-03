COCKE COUNTY—The 17th COVID-19 related death in the county was reported on Monday.
There have been three deaths reported in less than a week.
Active cases increased on Monday as 23 new cases were confirmed. Cocke County has a total of 227 active cases at this time.
The total number of COVID cases in the county just eclipsed the 1,200 mark.
A total of 957 individuals are reporting as inactive/recovered from their COVID-19 symptoms according to state data.
Fifty-four county residents have been hospitalized since the onset of the virus.
Over the last seven days, Cocke County has averaged 108.4 tests per day. During that same time frame the average positive percentage was 13.7%.
Cases across the state increased by 3,161 on Monday. That brings the total number of cases in Tennessee to 264,587.
Inactive/recovered cases also increased by 1,285. The new inactive/recovered count for the state stands at 234,460.
Twenty-six total deaths were reported Monday statewide. More than 3,370 Tennesseans have now died from COVID-19 related illnesses.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 3,580/330
Hamblen: 2,600/213
Greene: 1,998/363
Jefferson: 1,652/154
More than 9.37 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 231,000.
Globally, the numbers continue to rise as more than 46.9 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 1.21 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries now exceed 31.3 million.
