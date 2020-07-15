COCKE COUNTY—The COVID-19 count in Cocke County increased by 29 cases over a two-day period.
Newly released numbers from the TN Department of Health shows there are 175 total COVID-19 cases.
The total number of active cases sits at 84.
Close to 2,900 tests have been performed on county residents.
An additional 2,273 cases were confirmed on Wednesday across the state.
The total number of confirmed cases in Tennessee now exceeds 69,000.
Sixteen additional deaths were reported on Wednesday as well.
More than 780 deaths have now occurred from COVID-19 or virus related illnesses.
Sevier County, which has been labeled a hot spot for the virus, continues to see increases in COVID-19 cases.
The total number of cases in Sevier sits at 978. A total of 303 are currently active at this time.
Hamblen County has seen a similar increase in cases as their total number is now at 558. The number of active cases in Hamblen is now in excess of 230 cases.
Greene County has had similar numbers to Cocke County. As of Wednesday, Greene County has 173 total cases of COVID-19.
Seventy-nine of those cases are currently active.
Cases in Jefferson County continue to increase as their total now sits at 219.
There are 110 active cases in that county.
The U.S. case count has taken a jump in recent days as well.
More than 3.48 million cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of deaths has increased to more than 138,000.
The global COVID-19 count is in excess of 13.3 million cases.
Worldwide the death toll has increase to more than 580,000.
