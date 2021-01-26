COCKE COUNTY—The COVID-19 death toll continues to climb in Cocke County as five additional deaths have been reported the past two days.
A total of 63 lives have now been lost to the coronavirus across the county.
Hospitalizations have increased in recent days as well, as 89 residents have been hospitalized since mid March.
Twenty-five news cases of the virus were confirmed on Monday. Nearly 3,600 county residents have now tested positive for COVID.
More individuals are reporting as inactive/recovered from their symptoms. Active cases currently stand at 229.
Over the last seven days, Cocke County has averaged 81.57 tests per day.
During that time the average positive percentage was 14.5%.
Cases across the state recently increased to more than 710,400.
On Monday, over 1,700 new cases were confirmed. The total number of deaths in Tennessee increased Monday as well. More than 100 deaths were reported, which brings the state’s total to 8,970.
Inactive/recovered cases have increased at the state level in recent days.
Just over 657,000 individuals have recovered, leaving 53,396 active cases across the state.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 10,877/686
Hamblen: 7,261/457
Greene: 6,779/376
Jefferson: 4,970/409
More than 25.3 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 421,000.
Globally the numbers continue to rise as more than 99.7 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 2.14 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries exceed 55 million.
